Previous
106 / 365
Dreary day
It was not a good weather day today and the turtle was the only thing out on my walk. Not great lighting, but at least he was willing to pose.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
704
photos
19
followers
13
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024 - 365project
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
16th April 2024 3:49pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365project
