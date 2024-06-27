Previous
Eastern Phoebe by slaabs
Eastern Phoebe

Heat advisories have kept me from walking, but I got tired of that so out I went today - only 98. This Phoebe posed for me so I would have something to take home from my sweltering walk.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
