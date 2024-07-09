Previous
See anything? by slaabs
See anything?

Two baby red shoulder hawks waiting for mom to come back with food. (just a note that this was taken with a zoom lens and is cropped)
slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
