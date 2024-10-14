Previous
photo bombed by slaabs
196 / 365

photo bombed

I was framing up the photo for the butterfly on the flower when another one flew by.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

amyK ace
Cool capture with the photo bomber
October 15th, 2024  
