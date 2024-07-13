Previous
A new friend by slaabs
156 / 365

A new friend

This butterfly landed on me and then wouldn't leave. I ended up having to move him to a flower since I was actually on my way to the car. I didn't want to bring him home with me!
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
42% complete

