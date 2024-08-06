Previous
I've had better hair days by slaabs
170 / 365

I've had better hair days

This yellow crowned night heron was feeling the humidity today.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

slaabs

Barb ace
Great reflection and fitting title! He does look a bit discombobulated!
August 7th, 2024  
