32-365 signal box by slaabs
32 / 365

32-365 signal box

32/365 I had pick up my car tonight from the repair shop, so did not get any wildlife photos. Our city invited artists to display their work on the city's traffic light switch boxes and this is one of them.
1st February 2022 1st Feb 22

slaabs

Milanie ace
That sure looks nicer than that old utility grey!
February 2nd, 2022  
