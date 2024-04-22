Previous
April Words - Apple by slaabs
Photo 386

April Words - Apple

Snapped it as I walked through the grocery store. I'm sure that taking cell phone photos of produce is a perfectly normal behavior and nobody looked at me like I was an undercover fruit inspector.
slaabs

