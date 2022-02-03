Previous
34-365 dove by slaabs
34 / 365

34-365 dove

We don't get much snow in this part of Texas so I'm sure this Dove is wondering what is going on.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
