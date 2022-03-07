Previous
66-365 Owl in her tree by slaabs
66 / 365

66-365 Owl in her tree

66/365 This owl took cover in "her tree" after being chased by a hawk. This photos was taken right after she landed there. I had to do some not so graceful maneuvering to get a clear shot of her from where I was standing.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

slaabs

@slaabs
