66 / 365
66-365 Owl in her tree
66/365 This owl took cover in "her tree" after being chased by a hawk. This photos was taken right after she landed there. I had to do some not so graceful maneuvering to get a clear shot of her from where I was standing.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
66
photos
15
followers
15
following
18% complete
View this month »
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
7th March 2022 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365project
,
owl
,
barredowl
