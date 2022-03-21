Previous
80-365 office plant by slaabs
80 / 365

80-365 office plant

80/365 Between life activities and the weather, it was a no go for photos today. I literally snapped this photo walking though the Dr's office lobby so I would have something to post today.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
21% complete

View this month »

