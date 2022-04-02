Previous
92-365 butterfly by slaabs
92 / 365

92-365 butterfly

92/365 It feels good to be back out taking nature photos instead of concrete and tall buildings.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
25% complete

Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely! Nice composition and light.
April 3rd, 2022  
