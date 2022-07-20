Sign up
198 / 365
200-365.waspJPG
200/365 We have been under an extreme heat advisory (108 today) for several days now so I have not been out walking. I took this of one of the many wasps that are drinking the water and the hummingbird food in my yard.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
20th July 2022 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365project
