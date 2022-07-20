Previous
200-365.waspJPG by slaabs
198 / 365

200-365.waspJPG

200/365 We have been under an extreme heat advisory (108 today) for several days now so I have not been out walking. I took this of one of the many wasps that are drinking the water and the hummingbird food in my yard.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
54% complete

