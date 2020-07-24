Sign up
Photo 3410
Courtyard garden
Our daughter Jane’s garden - the first time we have been able to visit for a while
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Diana Moss
ace
@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
24th July 2020 11:45am
