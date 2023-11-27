Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4025
Carpet of leaves.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana Moss
@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
4025
photos
65
followers
58
following
1102% complete
View this month »
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
18th November 2023 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely scene - just want to kick those leaves around
November 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close