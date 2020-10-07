Sign up
Photo 3479
Pink geraniums
Just taking these inside for the winter
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
3
1
Diana Moss
ace
@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
3479
photos
95
followers
75
following
953% complete
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
Sarah Bremner
ace
So delicate
October 7th, 2020
Bep
Love this colour.
October 7th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
A very pretty shade of pink - my pinks have more orange in them!
October 7th, 2020
