Photo 3578
An old hobby
I’ve always knitted, and now finding again it’s the ideal occupation on a wintry afternoon.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Diana Moss
ace
@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
14th January 2021 8:46pm
