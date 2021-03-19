Sign up
Photo 3641
Cotoneaster
I took this in yesterdays sunshine - too cold today to go out.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
0
0
Diana Moss
ace
@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
3641
photos
94
followers
75
following
997% complete
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ70
Taken
18th March 2021 5:08pm
