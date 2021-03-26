Sign up
Photo 3648
Turn out time
On our walk we watched these cattle being released to their first grazing of the year.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Diana Moss
ace
@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
3648
photos
94
followers
75
following
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
24th March 2021 3:09pm
bruni
ace
I bet they enjoyed the fresh grass. nice and green.
March 26th, 2021
