Turn out time by snowy
Photo 3648

Turn out time

On our walk we watched these cattle being released to their first grazing of the year.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Diana Moss

@snowy
bruni ace
I bet they enjoyed the fresh grass. nice and green.
March 26th, 2021  
