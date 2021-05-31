Previous
Next
Pieris flower by snowy
Photo 3714

Pieris flower

These looked almost glowing today with the bright sun and blue skies.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Diana Moss

ace
@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
1017% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely
May 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise