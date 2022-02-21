Previous
We're Still Standing by snowy
Photo 3900

We're Still Standing

Storm Eunice blew down trees but was no match for the crocuses on the lawn. One or two are having a little lie down but most are standing tall ready to welcome Spring to the garden.
21st February 2022

Diana Moss

Photo Details

Julie Ryan
Very pretty flowers
February 21st, 2022  
