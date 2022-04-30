Previous
Stromovka by solarpower
18 / 365

Stromovka

Stromovka is one of Prague's parks and today I found some new paths there and they are pretty nice! :))

Forget about what's goin' on
outside
People say that nothin' gold
can stay
We can be the light that
don't fade
away...

- Don't Fade, Vance Joy
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
4% complete

