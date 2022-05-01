Previous
Next
From my window by solarpower
19 / 365

From my window

Today I went running after a really long time and DAMN I feel so good! 😄 I was quite sad yesterday and yes, I still do have a lot of work to do for school but I just feel substantially better now 😅 So yes everone, go for a run, it helps 😅
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise