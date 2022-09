My part-time job is a check-in agent at the airport and beside actual check-in we also work at gates - boarding etc. And today I was a head of a gate for the first time, it means that in fact the whole boarding and everything that happens at gate depends on me... It was quite stressful but both planes left without any delay so yay and hope that it will go this (relatively) easy every time I'm a head of a gate...😅 And the plane in the photo is 'my' first flight as a head of a gate 😅