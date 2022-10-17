Previous
Scavenger hunt leaves by sometimesbirds
22 / 365

Scavenger hunt leaves

I'm taking Beth Kempton's Autumn Light writing class. Today's assignment involved a quick scavenger hunt. These were my treasures.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Valerie M

ace
@sometimesbirds
6% complete

