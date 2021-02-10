Previous
Tiny Camera Clock by spanishliz
Photo 994

Tiny Camera Clock

This is more trinket than treasure, I guess, but I liked it enough to buy it for myself on my most recent holiday (2019) in a shop in Brockville. It's also a key chain of sorts, and I keep it attached to a zipper inside my handbag.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Kerri Michaels ace
Love that
February 10th, 2021  
