Photo 994
Tiny Camera Clock
This is more trinket than treasure, I guess, but I liked it enough to buy it for myself on my most recent holiday (2019) in a shop in Brockville. It's also a key chain of sorts, and I keep it attached to a zipper inside my handbag.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1713
photos
33
followers
47
following
272% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
10th February 2021 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
clock
,
handbag
,
key chain
,
for2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Love that
February 10th, 2021
