Photo 2161
One Subject-Bulldog Clip-Day 24
Caught me trying to hide my resistance band so I don't have to use it during workouts.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
Tags
bulldog-clip
,
30-shots2024
,
resistance band
