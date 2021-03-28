Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1040
Pink Hats and Flip Flops
This is in the same store as last week's photo, from the same shopping expedition.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1857
photos
34
followers
49
following
284% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
20th March 2021 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
pink
,
cap
,
flipflop
,
rainbow2021
