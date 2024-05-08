Sign up
Photo 1059
Have a Cola Day
Had to dig into the archives for this one, as I'm not a cola drinker, so have none on hand to pose for fresh pictures.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
25th September 2021 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
soda
,
pop
,
drink
,
coke
,
cola
,
straw
,
edah24-05
,
have a cola day
