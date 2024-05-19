Previous
Greenery in my Garden by spanishliz
Photo 744

Greenery in my Garden

My phone says this is ground elder. Whatever it is, there's a lot of it.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Corinne C ace
A beauty!
May 19th, 2024  
