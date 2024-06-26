Previous
Keeping Cool by spanishliz
Photo 782

Keeping Cool

My portable air conditioner arrived today! I wasn't expecting it until Friday, so I'm happy. Now all I have to do is set it up and make it work.

The delivery person actually rang the doorbell so I knew it was there!
26th June 2024

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
