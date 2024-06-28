Sign up
Photo 2226
Pair of Chickadees
They both flew away shortly after this, but they were very cute together.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th June 2024 1:10pm
Sizes
Privacy
birds
flower
chickadees
yew
30dayswild-2024
Mags
Aww! Little love birds!
June 28th, 2024
