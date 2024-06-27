Sign up
Photo 1109
Sunglasses Day
Teddy's trying to look cool!
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5821
photos
46
followers
57
following
303% complete
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th June 2024 4:23pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
toy
,
sunglasses
,
bear
,
teddy
,
edah24-06
Mags
ace
Adorable!
June 27th, 2024
Dave
ace
Cute
June 27th, 2024
