Previous
Chocolate Pudding Day by spanishliz
Photo 1108

Chocolate Pudding Day

Pudding or pie filling from these boxes, it says. I didn't buy any, just took the photo.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise