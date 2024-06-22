Previous
Onion Ring Day by spanishliz
Photo 1104

Onion Ring Day

OK, so I expect this is meant to celebrate deep fried onion rings, but I have none of those. I did find a very very dry onion in my fridge, and it has rings...
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
