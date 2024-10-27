Previous
Black Cat Day by spanishliz
Black Cat Day

I spotted this fellow last Halloween! Hope he is OK as I don't recall having seen him since.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Mags ace
Great looking black cat! Perhaps he found a home. =)
October 27th, 2024  
