Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1220
Reptile Awareness Day
It is possible that I've posted this picture before, but it suits the day. It's a Turtle Crossing sign, but in Mohawk, because it is on the Tyendinaga Reserve near Belleville.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6292
photos
47
followers
58
following
334% complete
View this month »
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
Latest from all albums
1226
896
2340
1220
897
511
1227
2341
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
26th January 2009 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
mohawk
,
turtles
,
reptiles
,
edah24-10
,
tyendinaga
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close