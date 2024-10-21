Previous
Reptile Awareness Day
Photo 1220

Reptile Awareness Day

It is possible that I've posted this picture before, but it suits the day. It's a Turtle Crossing sign, but in Mohawk, because it is on the Tyendinaga Reserve near Belleville.
21st October 2024

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
Photo Details

