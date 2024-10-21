Previous
Sunset Through the Yew by spanishliz
Sunset Through the Yew

I got "sunset" and "garden" for the tag challenge, and noticed the setting sun shining through my yew bush, and the other tree growing up through it and thought "that's my garden!" so here you go.
Liz Milne

I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
A very nice orange sparkle sunset!
October 21st, 2024  
