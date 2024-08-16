Sign up
Photo 507
Pigeon Pair
They posed so nicely that I thought I might try another entry for the artist challenge. Taken in colour then given snapseed's silhouette effect.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6030
photos
47
followers
58
following
Tags
black and white
,
bird
,
silhouette
,
bw
,
pigeon
,
snapseed
,
ac-schaller
