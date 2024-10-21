Sign up
Photo 897
Pair of Jays
Getting more than one of these in the same photo is rare!
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Tags
food
birds
peanuts
blue jays
ndao28
Mags
Great shot!
October 21st, 2024
