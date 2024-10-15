Previous
John McCrae Birthplace

My sister and I have been on our annual sisters' vacation, and we visited the birthplace of the poet John McCrae in Guelph, Ontario. He's the one who wrote "In Flanders Fields", and the home has been turned into a nice little museum in his honour.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Liz Milne

Jessica Eby ace
Nice one! I really like the gardens there.
October 18th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
@princessicajessica They are lovely, aren't they?
October 18th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
@spanishliz Yes, I especially like the ironwork hands holding torches on the gates!
October 18th, 2024  
