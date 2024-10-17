Previous
Z Is for Zebra of a Different Stripe by spanishliz
Z Is for Zebra of a Different Stripe

Knowing that I was looking for zeds, my sister spotted this sign as we were driving home today, and I snapped a quick pic as we waited for the light. Cropped mercilessly so the zebra can be seen!
