Photo 891
Firefighters' Memorial
This lovely monument is in Listowel, Ontario (my home town), near the municipal building and just across the street from the war memorial. The town lost a couple of firefighters a few years ago, and their names are inscribed on one of the panels.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6274
photos
47
followers
58
following
244% complete
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
2334
890
2335
1221
891
1222
2336
892
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th October 2024 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
firefighters
,
memorial
,
monument
,
listowel ontario
