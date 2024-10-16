Previous
Firefighters' Memorial by spanishliz
Photo 891

Firefighters' Memorial

This lovely monument is in Listowel, Ontario (my home town), near the municipal building and just across the street from the war memorial. The town lost a couple of firefighters a few years ago, and their names are inscribed on one of the panels.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Liz Milne

