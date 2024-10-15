Previous
Cycling Home from School by spanishliz
Cycling Home from School

This is near Macton, Ontario. The weather was strange with intermittent rain showers. My sister and I passed these kids on their way home on their bikes.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Liz Milne

