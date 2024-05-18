Previous
Visit Your Relatives Day by spanishliz
Visit Your Relatives Day

It would be nice to be able to visit my Dad, but today I'm just thinking of him. He passed away when I was 19, fifty-three years ago today. I took this photo of him four or five years before that.
Liz Milne

