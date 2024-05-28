Previous
Hamburger Day by spanishliz
Photo 1079

Hamburger Day

My scrapbooking stash has come through for me again. Today's journal page now commemorates the day :)
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise