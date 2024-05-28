Sign up
Previous
Photo 1079
Hamburger Day
My scrapbooking stash has come through for me again. Today's journal page now commemorates the day :)
28th May 2024
28th May 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
journal
sticker
scrapbooking
edah24-05
hamburger day
