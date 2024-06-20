Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1102
Ice Cream Soda Day/Vanilla Milkshake Day
I didn't have the ingredients for either of these, nor the energy to go out in the extreme heat to find a place to buy one or the other, so I turned to Canva's Magic Media AI and typed in both treats. Of the images produced, I liked this one best.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5791
photos
45
followers
57
following
301% complete
View this month »
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
Latest from all albums
775
1101
2217
1103
1104
2218
776
1102
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ai
,
ice cream soda
,
vanilla milkshake
,
canva
,
magic media
,
edah24-06
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close