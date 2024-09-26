Previous
Love Note/Pancakes Day by spanishliz
Love Note/Pancakes Day

Since I have always thought Pancake Day was in February (Shrove Tuesday), I thought I'd combine today's two offerings and write a love note to pancakes. (These are frozen, waiting for next Shrove Tuesday.)
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
