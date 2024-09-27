Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1201
Chocolate Milk Day
I had no pictures of chocolate milk, so took one of ordinary milk on the shelves of Giant Tiger, gave it the Picasso effect in style-transfer, then cropped it down and gave it a frame using Collageable.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6200
photos
47
followers
58
following
329% complete
View this month »
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
Latest from all albums
872
2316
1202
1200
873
2317
1203
1201
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
picasso
,
chocolate milk
,
giant tiger
,
style-transfer
,
collageable
,
edah24-09
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close