Chocolate Milk Day by spanishliz
Photo 1201

Chocolate Milk Day

I had no pictures of chocolate milk, so took one of ordinary milk on the shelves of Giant Tiger, gave it the Picasso effect in style-transfer, then cropped it down and gave it a frame using Collageable.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Liz Milne

Photo Details

