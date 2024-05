Scavenger Hunt Day

Back in 2017, before I discovered 365, I sometimes amused myself by creating photo scavenger hunts. I wrote things like "red car", "bird" and "sign" on slips of paper, then chose ten at random and made a list. Then I'd go for a walk or hop on a bus and see how many of them I could find and photograph. Even made this book from the results :)



(Note the reappearance of bulldog clip, holding one corner of the book to keep it open.)